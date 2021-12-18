Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Release date speculation, line-up rumours, and latest news

Series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing may only have just wrapped up, with one of the Strictly finalists swooping the Glitterball.

But it’s never too early to get the ball rolling again, with rumours already flying about who might take part in what will be the show’s 20th series.

Each year, viewers look forward to Strictly fever, with another set of celebrities taking to the dance floor and showing off their dancing skills in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and lift the trophy.

The champ will join the previous Strictly Come Dancing winners in the hall of fame. And with it being the 20th series, the pressure will be on.

So, when is Strictly Come Dancing back? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 release date rumours

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for Strictly 2022, but we can make some educated guesses based on previous years.

The 2021 series started on BBC One on Saturday 18th September 2021 with its highly-anticipated launch show, where the Strictly couples were introduced for the first time.

We expect series 20 to air around the same time on the channel in 2022.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have an exact date.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up rumours

It’s too early to confirm which celebs will be taking part in the 20th series, but some stars have already expressed their interests in the BBC One dance show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Louis Theroux revealed he’d like to do Strictly Come Dancing.

“I like to think I’m a good dancer. I know I’ve had too many drinks when I’m in the kitchen dancing while listening to something on the smart speaker – often hip-hop – and I start doing the funky robot and then I start doing MC Hammer spins. And that’s where it happens and I start thinking I should really go on Strictly,” he said.

The 2021 lime-up included 15 celebrities from various industries, such as presenter AJ Odudu, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

Former Bake Off star John Whaite was part of the show’s first male same-sex pairing. The year before, boxer Nicola Adams was announced as part of the show’s first ever same-sex pairing with Katya Jones.

The casting team will no doubt be working overtime to attract a similarly stellar line-up for the 20th series.

Announcements usually start around August, so keep an eye on this page, where we’ll be letting you know who all the stars are as soon as they’re announced.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2022?

BBC

The Strictly pros for 2022 haven’t been announced just yet, but it’s thought that all the pros from the 19th series will be back.

Anton Du Beke stepped down as a professional dancer to join the judging panel, where he took over from Bruno Tonioli, and Janette Manrara left the series to start her new role as the presenter of It Takes Two, which was previously hosted by Zoe Ball.

The 19th series saw four new professionals join the show – Kai Widdrington, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin, putting the total of pro dancers at 18.

You can see a full list of pros below:

For more information on the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, click here.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 hosts

BBC

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have co-hosted the series since 2014. The pair are expected to reprise their role on the 20th series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges

There have been some changes to the judging panel in the last two series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bruno Tonioli was expected to return to the panel for series 18, but due to travel restrictions was unable to fly over from the US, where he lives and works on Dancing with the Stars.

He appeared virtually in a few episodes, but was permanently replaced by former pro Anton Du Beke in 2021.

It’s not yet known whether Bruno will ever return to the series, or if Anton will continue to be a judge on the 20th series, however, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas are expected to return to the panel.

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

The Strictly Come Dancing filming location has remained the same since 2013. The show has taken place in Elstree Studios, following the closure of the BBC Television Centre.

Various Strictly Come Dancing COVID changes were put in place in 2020 to ensure Strictly could go ahead at Elstree.

Will Blackpool Week return for 2022?

There’s one week viewers really look forward to on Strictly – Blackpool! This is when the cast and crew pack their bags and head north to the seaside town for a glitter-filled special.

Unfortunately Strictly Come Dancing cancelled Blackpool Week for 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, and it was cancelled for a second time in 2021.

Producer Sarah James said at the time: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year, but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

It’s not yet known whether the show will be back at Blackpool for 2022, but fingers crossed as we’ve certainly missed it!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022.