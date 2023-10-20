As the pair get ready to perform an American Smooth to Can't Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes, read on for everything you need to know about professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Who is Graziano Di Prima?

Graziano Di Prima. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Age: 29

Instagram: @graziano.diprima

X/Twitter: @GrazianoDiPrima

Sicilian-born Graziano Di Prima joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, before taking a year off in the following year.

While he didn't have a celebrity partner in 2020, Graziano did perform as part of the professional dance routines which take place every Saturday and Sunday.

In 2021, Graziano was paired with Judi Love and the pair came 10th after winning over the fans with their saucy Samba routine. The following year, Graziano was partnered with Kym Marsh and came in fifth place.

Aside from Strictly, Di Prima made the top 24 at the Under-21 Latin World Championships, and also toured the world with his dance company Burn the Floor.

Prior to joining Strictly, Graziano toured the world with the dance company Burn The Floor, a "high-voltage theatrical dance experience".

Which Strictly celebrity is Dianne paired with this year?

Graziano Di Prima is partnered with documentary maker Zara McDermott on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 air?

The fifth Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show will air at 6:35pm on Saturday 21st October on BBC One, the BBC has confirmed.

It will be followed by the results show on Sunday 22nd October.

All the celebrities will be performing, the judges will be scoring, and the public will be voting.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

