The news that McDermott was joining the line-up was first revealed on Monday 7th August on BBC Radio 1's Going Home with Vick and Jordan.

McDermott will be hoping to impress returning judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, when she arrives in the ballroom with her partner - one of the 2023 Strictly pro dancers.

Read on for everything you need to know about Zara McDermott.

Who is Zara McDermott?

Age: 26

Job: Reality star and documentary maker

Instagram: @zara_mcdermott

Twitter: n/a

Zara McDermott was previously a government policy advisor working for the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Department of Education before she shot to fame on Love Island in 2018.

Since appearing on Love Island, she has gone on to feature on reality shows including The X Factor: Celebrity and Made in Chelsea, and to present BBC Three's Love in the Flesh, while she has also become a documentarian working with the BBC.

Her documentaries so far include Revenge Porn, Uncovering Rape Culture, Disordered Eating, and Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge.

Alongside this, McDermott has also worked with the government and the Home Office on campaigns to end violence against women and girls, most notably fronting a campaign that changed the law for victims of digital abuse, and she is an ambassador for the ‘Shaping Us’ campaign for the Centre of Early Childhood.

What has Zara McDermott said about joining Strictly 2023?

McDermott said in a statement: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.

"I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date on BBC One and iPlayer, but is expected to return to its usual slot in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.