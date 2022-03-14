The eight-part series sees five couples meet for the first time face-to-face in a Greek beach house after dating online, with some having been speaking exclusively online for a few weeks, while others have been chatting for years without seeing each other in-person.

BBC Three is bringing brand new reality show Love In The Flesh to our screens next week, with Love Island star Zara McDermott set to present the dating experiment.

Over the course of a week, the couples will get to know each other and find out whether their relationship is going to work in the real world, while contestants who don't gel with the person they came with will have the chance to get to know someone else in the villa.

Read on to learn everything we know so far about Love in the Flesh.

Love In The Flesh release date

Love In The Flesh begins airing on Wednesday 23rd March at 10pm on BBC Three.

The eight-part series is set to air two episodes per week, with the first two episodes airing on Wednesday 23rd March and Thursday 24th March.

What is Love In The Flesh?

BBC

The upcoming series, hosted by Zara McDermott, will follow five couples who've been dating online as they meet in-person for the first time in a Greek beach house.

"These online daters will be whisked away from the pressures of daily life and screens to explore whether their online relationships can turn into love in the flesh," he said. "Having started their relationships through apps, stories and DMs, some couples will have been chatting for years whilst others have only been flirting for months or weeks."

Over the course of the series, we'll watch as the couples find out whether the person they've been chatting to online all this time is the person in front of them and whether they think their relationship will work in the real world.

The show also teases that if couples who met online decide to split, they do have the opportunity to form new relationships with other people in the villa, while couples who stick together will be taking on challenges to explore different sides of their relationship.

Who presents Love In The Flesh?

Love In The Flesh is hosted by Zara McDermott – the TV personality and presenter who rose to fame after competing in the 2018 series of Love Island. She entered the villa on Day 15 of the competition and coupled up with Adam Collard before being dumped on Day 25.

She went on to appear on Politics Live, Panorama, Celebs Go Dating, Lorraine and This Morning before competing on The X Factor: Celebrity and joining the cast of Made in Chelsea.

Last year, she presented a documentary for BBC Three – Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn – which looked at her own experience as a victim of revenge porn and how the subject has affected others.

Love In The Flesh contestants

BBC

Love In The Flesh will see five couples enter the show's villa, all of which have been speaking exclusively online for varying amounts of time.

Christos (19), Restaurant Manager from Worcester and Niki (22), Carer from Brighton – met online three months ago

Millie (23), Influencer from London and Shelby (24), NHS Worker from Leicester – met online 10 months ago

Brandon (23), Student from Sheffield and Hannah (24), Legal Assistant from Huddersfield – met online six months ago

Chibz (23), Personal Trainer from London and Shazelle (21), Receptionist from London – met online two years ago

Jess (24), Carer from Hertfordshire and Kwame (28), Entrepreneur from London – met online five years ago

Love In The Flesh trailer

BBC Three shared a trailer for Love In The Flesh earlier this month, with the 30-second clip teasing the first time some of these couples meet in-person.

Love In The Flesh airs on BBC Three at 10pm on Wednesday 23rd March. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.