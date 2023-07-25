While we still have a little while before the programme is back on our screens, the rumour mill is already working overtime as viewers speculate who could possibly be taking part in the competition this year.

And while we eagerly await the announcement of the next bunch of stars to be put through their paces (literally), will the judging panel and hosts stay the same?

You’ll have to read on to find out - because here’s everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2023 so far.

The female dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is predicted to start again in the autumn, as it has done in previous years.

Last year, the 20th season of Strictly was due to start with the launch show on Saturday, 17th September. However, this was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the season opener actually went ahead the following week on 23rd September on BBC One, with the live shows starting the day after.

Who is competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

As always, tongues are already wagging as we speculate who could be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

Rumoured to be taking part this year are the likes of former England footballer (and reigning I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Queen of the Jungle) Jill Scott, TV presenter Angela Scanlon and actor Adam Thomas.

The show is also said to be lining up its first ever competing couple since Gabby and Kenny Logan in season 4, as industry insiders are sure Emma and Matt Willis will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor.

Bosses are also said to have dropped their famous ‘no reality stars’ ban and are keen to sign former Love Islander Zara McDermott to the show. Since appearing on the ITV2 series in 2015, the TV personality has fronted several documentaries for BBC Three, including one on her experience of revenge porn and the rise of eating disorders among teens.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 hosts

As much as we’re looking forward to seeing which celebrities will be taking part, the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 hosts are just as important to the show!

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, fans might expect to see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the helm once more.

While Tess stays close by to the dance floor to speak to each couple after they’ve performed, Claudia’s domain is the gallery, where the other pairs sit patiently waiting for their chance to strut their stuff!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges

As with all our favourite entertainment shows, the series would be nothing without a familiar panel of judges to critique the stars - and Strictly is no different.

The BBC has confirmed that Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas are all returning from last year as the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges.

While Craig has been giving his (sometimes harsh!) opinions on the show since its inception in 2004, Shirley Ballas replaced Len Goodman (who sadly passed away in April this year, aged 78) as head judge in season 15.

Motsi Mabuse - sister to former dancer, and winner, on the show, Oti - became a firm fan favourite when she stepped into Dame Darcey Bussell’s shoes in season 17; and former professional Anton Du Beke finally got his time in the sun when Bruno Tonioli quit the show after season 18.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professionals

While they may be partnered with a host of famous faces each year, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals have become just as well-known as their celebrity pairings!

Thankfully, we already know that we’re only losing one of them this year. Cameron Lombard – who joined the series in 2021 but wasn't given a partner on either of his seasons on the show – has exited the line-up.

A spokesperson for Strictly said: "Cameron is a fantastic performer and we have loved working with him for the past two years on Strictly. He is currently pursuing other opportunities but will always be part of the family and our door will always be open to him in the future.”

But there will be no other departures ahead of this year's season later in 2023 - meaning that we can expect to see the likes of Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Giovanni Pernice, Dianne Buswell and Katya Jones all taking to the stage once more!

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Strictly Come Dancing is currently filmed at Elstree Studios, which is located in London’s Borehamwood - but that isn’t where the show has always taken place.

Prior to its move to Elstree in 2013, Strictly was previously filmed at BBC Television Studio from the first season, which aired in 2004. The first two seasons of the show also featured episodes which were filmed at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool - which, of course, is now a coveted opportunity for the contestants.

Wembley Arena then hosted the show in 2011 and 2012, before Strictly permanently made Elstree its home the following year.

Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Will Blackpool Week return for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Well, we certainly hope so!

Blackpool Week has been a much-loved fan favourite part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2010, but thanks to the pandemic, the glitzy affair was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

However, last year, executive producer Sarah James announced of the 2022 season: "It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool!"

So we’re hoping to see the celebs strut across the famous dance floor this year as well. Fingers crossed!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

