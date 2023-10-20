As the dancing duo prepare to perform a Charleston to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang, here's everything you need to know about Strictly professional Johannes Radebe.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Johannes Radebe. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Age: 36

Instagram: @johannesradebe

X/Twitter: @jojo_radebe

Johannes Radebe made a splash on Strictly spin-off Dancing with the Stars South Africa, where he was part of the professional line-up for two seasons – both times reaching the final.

Radebe is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion, and three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion. He is also a dancer with the Afro Arimba Dance Company.

In 2018, Radebe marked his first year on the BBC ballroom show, on which he made his debut in the ensemble dances.

Speaking ahead of his first stint on the show he described it as "one of the greatest achievements of my dancing career."

Over the course of his Strictly journey, Radebe was given his first celebrity partner Catherine Tyldesley in 2019 but was eliminated in week six.

In 2020, he was partnered with actress Caroline Quentin, but they only made it to week five in the competition. He did a lot better in 2021 when he was paired with runner-up John Whaite.

Only time will tell how well he will do with Annabel Croft!

Who is Johannes paired with on Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The dancer is coupled up with tennis star Annabel Croft.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 air?

The fifth Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show will air at 6:35pm on Saturday 21st October on BBC One, the BBC has confirmed.

It will be followed by the results show on Sunday 22nd October.

All the celebrities will be performing, the judges will be scoring, and the public will be voting.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st October at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.