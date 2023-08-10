Croft joins a packed Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up which includes the likes of Amanda Abbington, Layton Williams and fellow athlete Jody Cundy.

The Strictly pro dancer line-up has also been unveiled and features plenty of returning faces, from last year's winner Jowita Przystał to fan favourite Gorka Márquez. Amy Dowden will not returning this year, however, as she is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

So, who is Annabel Croft and how does she feel about her upcoming stint on the dance floor? Read on to find out.

Who is Annabel Croft?

Annabel Croft joins the Strictly line-up.

Age: 57

Job: Former British Number One tennis player and presenter

Instagram: @annabel_croft

Twitter: @Annabel_Croft

Croft is a former British Number One tennis player. At 15, she became the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years, going on to achieve a world ranking of 24 at the height of her tennis career.

She won the WTA Tour event Virginia Slims of San Diego and represented Great Britain at various prestigious competitions, including Wightman and several Federation Cups. She retired from professional tennis at the age of 21 and went on to work as a radio and television presenter, playing an integral role in Wimbledon coverage since.

Croft has also presented the likes of Treasure Hunt and Inceptor, and works as a pundit for broadcasters such as BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

What has Annabel Croft said about joining Strictly 2023?

Speaking of joining the Strictly line-up, Croft said: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Having won ITV's one-off Celebrity Wrestling in 2005, it appears Croft is no stranger to stepping out of her comfort zone, and she certainly sounds ready to put on those dancing shoes.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

The BBC has yet to confirm when Strictly will return to our screens, but we can assume it will premiere around its usual late September slot and continue airing throughout autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

