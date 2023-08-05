Williams joins actor Amanda Abbington and broadcaster Angela Rippon on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up, which will continue to expand over the coming days.

The Strictly pro dancer line-up has already been unveiled, with many performers returning this year, including last year's winner Jowita Przystał as well as finalists Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

Read on for everything you need to know about Layton Williams.

Who is Layton Williams?

Age: 28

Job: Actor, singer and dancer

Instagram: @laytonwilliams

Twitter: @LaytonWilliams

Williams rose to prominence in the theatre scene, with major roles in iconic shows including Billy Elliot, Rent, Hairspray, Kiss Me Kate and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Viewers may also recognise him from BBC sitcom Bad Education, where he has played Stephen Carmichael since 2012, and Sky Atlantic's darkly comic drama I Hate Suzie Too.

Earlier this year, he earned another wave of fans for his voiceover work on BBC Three's LGBTQ+ dating show I Kissed A Boy.

What has Layton Williams said about joining Strictly 2023?

Williams said in a statement: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom.

"So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 does not yet have a confirmed premiere date on BBC One and iPlayer, but is expected to return to its usual slot in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

