Meanwhile, Shirley said he was "back in the game" following her criticism last week, and Anton called it "brilliant", while appearing flabbergasted.

"I mean, for goodness sake!" he added.

The couple's scores were strong across the board, with Craig, Shirley and Anton each awarding a 9, but it was Motsi's 10 which meant they made history on the series.

It was also the highest score of the season so far.

Layton and Nikita in Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Layton recently said on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, that while "the messages of love" he's been receiving have been "overwhelming", he has also been receiving "low key trolling".

He continued: "I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I'm trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind."

Since he was announced as a contestant for this year's season, Layton has received criticism from viewers due to his experience as a theatre performer, with rumours circulating about previous dance training.

He previously responded to this criticism, specifically addressing a claim that alleged he had studied "ballroom and/or latin" previously.

He said: "Lemme clear up this *fact* real quick. I had my 1st introduction to Ballroom & Latin class in rehearsals yesterday (along with the rest of the @bbcstrictly cast) and it was so much fun xxx."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 14th October at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 15th October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

