Ahead of their first live performance, RadioTimes.com caught up with Kai and Angela, and the professional dancer explained he felt "honoured" to be paired with the broadcasting legend, singing her praises before they stepped onto the dance floor.

"I feel very, very honoured. Before we even talking about dancing, I feel very honoured and privileged to be paired with Angela, because she is just an amazing woman in her own right before we even talk about Strictly," he explained.

The 28-year-old went on to say he felt "very lucky" to be dancing with Rippon.

He said: "Over the past couple of weeks we've gotten to know each other, and we're just having a ball. We're laughing every five minutes, and we've got funny, funny jokes."

The pair did the Cha-cha to Get the Party Started by Shirley Bassey and stunned fans and judges alike with their dance. It's safe to say they impressed the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: "Jaw-dropping darling!"

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

Prior to them taking to the dance floor, Widdrington told RadioTimes.com: "The dancing is going really, really well. I'm having an amazing time. So [I] feel very, very lucky."

Angela Rippon echoed Kai's thoughts, dubbing them as the "mutual appreciation society".

The broadcaster explained that when she was asked what she wanted in a dance partner, she wanted someone "strong, [who] has a sense of humour, and is very patient".

"He [Kai] ticks all those boxes, and a lot of others as well, which is just terrific, because he's brilliant," she said.

"He's a great dancer, obviously, a former world champion. But he is a great dancer as people know. He's a terrific teacher, as well."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

