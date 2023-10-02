Following the score, the West End star revealed he had been receiving and "overwhelming" amount of "messages of love" and "trolling".

"The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low key trolling," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He continued: "I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I'm trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind."

Williams has received criticism from viewers for being in the dance competition due to him being a theatre performer, with rumours circulating he had previous dance training.

Ahead of his Strictly debut, the actor responded to the criticism after a fan wrote: "Not a dance expert as such but I am a dancer and know for a fact he will have studied ballroom and/or Latin to some degree."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Williams quote-Tweeted the post, saying: "Lemme clear up this *fact* real quick. I had my 1st introduction to Ballroom & Latin class in rehearsals yesterday (along with the rest of the @bbcstrictly cast) and it was also so much fun xxx"

Read more:

Williams's Strictly co-stars have also defended him from the online hate, with Les Dennis sending his support to the actor on X.

Dennis wrote: "Don't listen to the haters Layton. I was mesmerised by yours and Nikita's performance. You are a true star and that irritates some but exhilarates most. #believe x"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 7th October at 6:20pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.