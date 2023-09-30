Referring to Nikita Kuzmin's comments that they'd be doing "basic steps", Craig immediately said: "Well there was nothing basic about that."

He added: "You are ridiculous!"

Motsi couldn't believe her eyes, as she dubbed it the "dance of the night, end of story".

"I’m lost for words. Difficult choreography but you kept up - all the fundamentals. I applaud you," Shirley added.

And the feeling was mutual for Anton Du Beke as he concluded the comments with: "Remarkable. Well done. Brilliant dance”.

The score was a massive improvement on Layton's already pretty good performance in week 1, which was a samba to Touch by Little Mix in Week 1. The 28-year-old finished in joint second place on the leaderboard with 29 points.

Ahead of the dance, Layton teased a "sexy" samba while commenting on his and Nikita's "his and hers" outfits.

He said: "These hips have been moisturised! Can you imagine this one [Nikita] called me stiff? Me, stiff?! So I had to go home and really loosen up my buttons, because there's not going to be a world where I ever get called stiff again."

Asked about their outfits for the performance, he added: "We are really both happy with the look. It's giving his and hers and just making it me, and also tailoring it to you [Nikita], as well. I think it's gonna be hot!"

Following the performance, the judges critiqued Layton's foot work.

But it's clear that the atcor wasn't going to let this hold him back, as he told the judges to bring on the criticism and returned to the dance floor with an absolute bang.

Viewers will have to wait until Sunday's results show to find out which celebrities from the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up will have to face the dance-off. But, something tells us it probably won't be Layton!

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on Sunday 1st October at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

