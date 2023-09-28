Asked how he feels about the judges' comments, he told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "Bring it on! I love a 'no'.

"But, honestly, if you're gonna give me a 'no' and make me better, then I'll take it to next week and I will put it into fruition, and I'm going to hopefully come back shining a little bit brighter."

Currently in joint second place on the leaderboard with 29 points, Layton doesn't have too much to worry about, however.

Strictly's Layton and Nikita. BBC

At the weekend, he wowed the judges with his and Nikita Kuzmin's samba to Touch by Little Mix.

Ahead of the performance, he shared some details about the "sexy" samba with "his and hers" outfits.

"These hips have been moisturised! Can you imagine this one [Nikita] called me stiff? Me, stiff?! So I had to go home and really loosen up my buttons, because there's not going to be a world where I ever get called stiff again," he said.

On their outfits, he added: "We are really both happy with the look. It's giving his and hers and just making it me, and also tailoring it to you [Nikita], as well. I think it's gonna be hot!"

"I think it's going to be hot! I mean, the samba is hot," Nikita said.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for week 2, and the duo will be doing a quickstep to Puttin’ on the Ritz by Gregory Porter.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

