We caught up with the duo straight after the announcement to find out all about their week 1 performance, and it sounds like it's going to be quite the show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Layton said: "These hips have been moisturised! Can you imagine this one [Nikita] called me stiff? Me, stiff?! So I had to go home and really loosen up my buttons, because there's not going to be a world where I ever get called stiff again."

Asked about their outfits for the performance, he added: "We've had the mood board and we've had, like, a discussion on the vibe, but I've not actually seen yet.

"We are really both happy with the look. It's giving his and hers and just making it me, and also tailoring it to you [Nikita], as well. I think it's gonna be hot!"

"I think it's going to be hot! I mean, the samba is hot," Nikita added.

"I'm going to look sexy... well, in my head, anyway!" Layton laughed.

Layton will compete against former Love Island star Zara McDermott, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, comedian Eddie Kadi and presenter Angela Scanlon, who are just some of the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

All 15 stars will perform this weekend, but fortunately for them no one will be eliminated this week - with the week 1 and week 2 scores combined.

Nevertheless, Layton is planning to give this weekend his all.

Asked if the lack of eliminations takes the pressure off a bit, he said: "I would say a tiny bit, but actually, realistically, the scores are added together, so we still want to do a good job.

"It's like, we need to set our standard and our vibe and just show people, hopefully, what they are going to expect for weeks on end. So there's still a lot of pressure to go out there and kill it!"

