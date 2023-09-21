Billy said: "I mean, everybody wanted answers to a lot of questions, but we didn't have the time to get everything out of him [Matt] that we wanted to get out of him. The whole show isn't about Matt Hancock.

"Anybody that's in that interrogation [knows] there's a reason why we have questions - because we want to get to the bottom of something.

"We wanted to really get to know who he was, how he'd fallen and his decision making, and we pushed as far as we could to get it out of him. I wanted to know, we all wanted to know, I guess the nation does want to know. So we got as far as we could with him, but he was hard work."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asked whether their opinion of him changed throughout the show, Rudy continued: "As the American who didn't know Matt Hancock, it was my job to just take him as a recruit. Everybody else doesn't like the guy. I've come to find out nobody likes the guy.

"I just wanted to take him as a recruit and [see] his actions and how he shows up for each task and how he conducts himself. But we did notice quite quickly that he can't take criticism, and we don't like that.

More like this

"There's no time to bark orders back at the DS. We've got a training schedule and we've got things to do, and that will get you thrown off the course in our world, so that's why it comes across that way."

The cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023. Channel 4

Read more:

Matt will be joined by the likes of former footballer Jermaine Pennant, reality TV star James 'Arg' Argent, singer Michelle Heaton, Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton and former rugby player Gareth Thomas - who are just some of the contestants in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 line-up.

Over the course of show, they'll all be put through their paces until the final episode, where the instructors will reveal who has passed the selection process.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26 September at 9.30pm. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.