"It was a no-brainer," he said. "It was a yes straight away. I begged my boss a little bit to allow me to do it. He graced me the opportunity and I'm really lucky."

Unlike many of the participants in this year's Strictly line-up, Bobby confessed to not having previously been a fan of the show – but he doesn't think that will hold him back once he gets on the dance floor.

"I'm excited that my first-ever experience of Strictly is on Strictly," he said.

Bobby Brazier for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Earlier this week, Bobby told RadioTimes.com and other press that he might speak back to the judges if he's not happy with their comments.

"It depends on what state of mind I'm in. It depends how much sleep I've had," he laughed, before adding: "I'm excited to hear what they have to say and take it back to the studio."

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, Bobby revealed he's looking forward to the "sexy dances".

"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing: "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."

Bobby is one of many famous faces set to compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy in this year's season of the beloved ballroom contest, with the likes of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Bobby Brazier, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Layton Williams among the other contestants.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

