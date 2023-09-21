EastEnders' Bobby Brazier "begged" boss to let him do Strictly
The Freddie Slater star is one of the celebrities competing for the Glitterball trophy this year.
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has revealed that he "begged" his boss to let him take part in Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the start of the live shows this weekend.
The Freddie Slater actor made the comments during an appearance on yesterday's (Wednesday 20th September) edition of This Morning, telling Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary how he instantly knew he wanted to take part in the ballroom competition.
"It was a no-brainer," he said. "It was a yes straight away. I begged my boss a little bit to allow me to do it. He graced me the opportunity and I'm really lucky."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Unlike many of the participants in this year's Strictly line-up, Bobby confessed to not having previously been a fan of the show – but he doesn't think that will hold him back once he gets on the dance floor.
"I'm excited that my first-ever experience of Strictly is on Strictly," he said.
Earlier this week, Bobby told RadioTimes.com and other press that he might speak back to the judges if he's not happy with their comments.
"It depends on what state of mind I'm in. It depends how much sleep I've had," he laughed, before adding: "I'm excited to hear what they have to say and take it back to the studio."
Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, Bobby revealed he's looking forward to the "sexy dances".
Read more:
- Zara McDermott reveals Graziano's Strictly hack didn't exactly go to plan
- Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova addresses rumours about why she didn't get partner
"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing: "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."
Bobby is one of many famous faces set to compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy in this year's season of the beloved ballroom contest, with the likes of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Bobby Brazier, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Layton Williams among the other contestants.
Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast