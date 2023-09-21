"Graziano told me not to go for the heels but to dance in men’s shoes at the start," she told The Sun, adding: "Off he went and got me them, and they’re men’s shoes with a little Cuban heel."

Zara continued that after a while practicing in the new shoes, she told her partner that the plan wasn't working and she'd need to take them off, but he initially insisted that she'd be fine.

"I said 'honestly it’s hurting' and I took them off and my feet were bleeding. I was like, ‘I told you I am not being dramatic!’" she said.

Thankfully, it looks like the minor injury won't affect Zara going into the reality series as she explained that her feet have been "feeling better this week".

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Zara is one of many famous faces set to compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy on this year's season of the beloved ballroom contest, with the likes of Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Bobby Brazier, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Layton Williams among the other contestants.

When she was first announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up earlier this year, she revealed that she had been a long-time fan of the show.

"I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses!" she recalled. "I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible."

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start at 6:35pm on 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

