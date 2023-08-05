The reporter joins actor Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon and theatre star Layton Williams on the popular dance competition, which is expected to return to our screens next month.

The Strictly pro dancer line-up has already been unveiled, with many performers returning this year, including last year's winner Jowita Przystał as well as finalists Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

Here's everything you need to know about Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Who is Krishnan Guru-Murthy?

Age: 53

Job: Journalist, newsreader

Instagram: @krishgm

Twitter: @krishgm

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is one of the UK's most recognisable journalists, ranking as the second longest-serving presenter of Channel 4 News – a programme he joined back in 1998.

He began his career on youth programmes Open to Question and Newsround, before a three-year run on Newsnight and a brief stint on BBC News 24, where he was one of the launch presenters.

His career has seen him interview numerous senior politicians and Hollywood stars, while he has also ventured to Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Iraq, South Africa, and Yemen in reports for Unreported World.

He showed a lighter side as a guest on Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2021, while he has also played himself in two satirical zombie stories: Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead and Charlie Brooker's Dead Set.

What has Krishnan Guru-Murthy said about joining Strictly 2023?

Guru-Murthy said: "I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

"I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation."

The newsreader was a guest on Claudia Winkleman's BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday 5th August, where he announced the news – and shared a photo of the two of them in the studio. See below:

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 does not yet have a confirmed launch date, but the popular competition is expected to kick off in its usual slot in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now.