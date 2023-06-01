The season 16 cast for Taskmaster was announced immediately after the finale and, as always, it is made up of an eclectic mix of up-and-coming comics and comedy legends.

The 15th season of Taskmaster has now come to an end and crowned its victor, meaning its time to look ahead towards the show's next instalment.

This season's line-up will feature Friday Night Live's Julian Clary, Meet the Richardsons's Lucy Beaumont and Blood star Sam Campbell.

Former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins is also set for the new season, as is Cheaters star Susan Wokoma. Read on for all the information about the Taskmaster season 15 line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Julian Clary

Julian Clary Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julian Clary is a comedian, performer and author who first become known for appearing on Friday Night Live and went on to become the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

He began his career in the 1980s under the name Leo Hurll, and went on to have a successful stand-up and TV career. He has presented series such as All Rise for Julian Clary, Prickly Heat and This Morning, and has made appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You, QI, Who Do You Think You Are? and, in a cameo, Neighbours.

Lucy Beaumont

Lucy Beaumont on The Great Celebrity Bake Off Channel 4

Lucy Beaumont is a comedy actor, writer and stand-up, who is best-known for her role in documentary style sitcom Meet the Richardsons, along with her husband and former Taskmaster contestant Jon Richardson.

She was a finalist on So You Think You're Funny in 2011, and has also made appearances on Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Richard Osman's House of Games, Have I Got News For You and more. She also co-wrote the sitcom Hullraisers, and this year appeared on the Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Sam Campbell

Sam Campbell in Bloods Sky UK

Sam Campbell is a multi-award winning Australian stand-up who was the winner of the main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2022.

He also plays Darrell in Sky comedy series Bloods and has appeared in Stath Lets Flats and Pls Like. Earlier this year he was nominated at the National Comedy Awards in the best stand-up category.

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Sue Perkins is a presenter, writer and comedian best-known for her comedy partnership with Mel Giedroyc and for co-presenting The Great British Bake Off between 2010 and 2016.

She also previously wrote for French & Saunders and has hosted shows such as Light Lunch, Insert Name Here and The Generation Game. She has made appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, QI, Thronecast and The Masked Singer, and co-stars with Giedroyc in sitcom Hitmen. Last year she presented Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal on Netflix.

Susan Wokoma

Susan Wokoma Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Susan Wokoma is an actor, writer and director known for her role as Edith in the Enola Holmes films and as Raquel in Crazyhead.

She has also had roles in series such as Crashing, Chewing Gum, Porters, Year of the Rabbit, Peacock and Cheaters, as well as in films including The House, The Inbetweeners 2 and Burn Burn Burn.

Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.