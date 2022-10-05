Friday Night Live announces star-studded line-up for Channel 4 return

The show – which previously ran between 1985 and 1988 – is returning for a one-off special as part of the Channel's Truth and Dare season to mark its 40th anniversary, and will feature the usual blend of topical sketches and stand-up.

Channel 4 has revealed the line-up for the return of Friday Night Live later this month, with former regulars Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand among the comedians set to join host Ben Elton.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And as well as some familiar faces, the line-up for the special also includes a range of comedians who have risen to fame since the original run – with the likes of Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona, and Sam Campbell all taking part.

A statement released by Channel 4 reads: "For one night only, Ben Elton is back as ringmaster to reunite the game-changing architects of anarchy who broke through in the 80s and blend their ground-breaking comedy exploits with today's trailblazers currently storming the circuit."

The special is just one part of an extensive slate of programming that Channel 4 says will salute its "radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots".

Other highlights from the schedule include a satirical musical about Prince Andrew, a 75-minute look at the British monarchy and its future from Frankie Boyle, and a one-off documentary about the limits of free speech titled What is a Woman?

Meanwhile, there will also be a show in which Jimmy Carr explores cancel culture, a documentary about those who struggle with their penis size, and a documentary about a woman who fled the Taliban and became a successful porn performer.

More like this

Speaking about the slate when it was first announced, Channel 4's programme boss Ian Katz said that it was "a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air."

Channel 4 was founded as a free-to-air public service back in 1982, however former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced plans for privatisation of the broadcaster earlier in the year – with 63 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers saying that they didn't fully understand the implications of this move.

Friday Night Live will air on Friday 21st October at 9pm on Channel 4 and All 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.