Satirical Prince Andrew musical to air on Channel 4

Comedian Kieran Hodgson – who rose to fame after his Line of Duty impressions went viral – has written Prince Andrew: The Musical, which explores the "key events, relationships and controversies of Andrew’s life", including his interview with Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

Channel 4 is celebrating its 40th birthday by airing a musical about Prince Andrew, forming a slate of programming that salutes its "radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots".

Hodgson is set to star as Prince Andrew in the 60-minute show as part of Channel 4's Truth or Dare season of programming, leading a cast of comics in "a satirical send-up of the life and times" of the royal.

The slate of 40th birthday programming will also feature a show from Jimmy Carr on cancel culture. Matt Frost/Netflix

Prince Andrew stepped back from his public duties in November 2019 after being associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre. He has consistently denied these claims and reached a settlement in principle with Giuffre earlier this year, which did not include an admission of guilt.

The 40th anniversary schedule will also feature a show in which Jimmy Carr explores cancel culture, a documentary about those who struggle with their penis size, a revival of Ben Elton's Friday Night Live and a documentary about a woman who fled the Taliban and became a successful porn performer.

Channel 4's programme boss, Ian Katz, said that the commissions were "a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air", adding: "If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."

The slate will also include Frankie Boyle: Monarchy – a 75-minute look at the British monarchy and its future by the comedian, as well as a one-off documentary about the limits of free speech titled What is a Woman?

Channel 4 was founded as a free-to-air public service back in 1982, however Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced plans for privatisation of the broadcaster earlier in the year – with 63 per cent of RadioTimes.com readers saying that they didn't fully understand the implications of this move.

