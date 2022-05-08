Unlike the BBC, Channel 4 is funded through advertising rather than the licence fee, despite being publicly owned, with this leaving some unsure what the news will mean for viewers.

The planned privatisation of Channel 4 has caused quite the stir, yet the move has also proved confusing.

In exclusive polling conducted by RadioTimes.com, more than 1,000 readers voted to determine whether the general public understands the impact the privatisation of Channel 4 would have on viewers.

RadioTimes.com found that 63 per cent didn't fully understand the implications, while 37 per cent said they did.

The move to sell off the public service broadcaster was confirmed by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries in early April.

In a statement, she said: "Channel 4 rightly holds a cherished place in British life and I want that to remain the case.

Plans to privatise Channel 4 have prompted a backlash with many industry figures Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have come to the conclusion that government ownership is holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. A change of ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster long into the future.

"I will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into levelling up the creative sector, putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country – delivering a creative dividend for all." When the government launched a consultation into the move last year, it outlined the potential advantages of selling Channel 4 to a private company. "There are constraints that come with public ownership, and a new owner could bring access and benefits, including access to capital, to strategic partnerships and to the international markets," it said at the time. "Private investment would mean more content, and more jobs."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, the move has proved controversial, with Channel 4 calling the news "disappointing" and a host of TV industry figures hitting back at the decision.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson recently told BBC News that shows like Derry Girls would "would never get made" by a privatised Channel 4, and called the news "devastating".

Meanwhile, Armando Iannucci wrote in The Guardian that "the truth is, though, it’s not the government that owns Channel 4: we, the public, do", and said "the debate on Channel 4 isn’t over".

Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp also spoke out on the government's announcement, claiming that, if Channel 4 is sold, "[p]rofit will be king and the passion and inclusion of Channel 4 will be lost".

Many, including Channel 4 programming director Ian Katz, have expressed concerns that Channel 4's emphasis on programmes featuring under-represented voices might suffer under private ownership.

Find out more about the news and what this means for Channel 4 in our explainer here.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.