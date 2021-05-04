Hilarious Line of Duty impressions keep fans entertained after the end of series 6

Line of Duty’s sixth series came to an end on Sunday and, while fans will undoubtedly be missing the crime drama, comedians have taken to the internet to impersonate our AC-12 favourites following the record-breaking finale.

Comics such as Kieran Hodgson and Luke Kempner shared ‘Mother of God’-worthy impressions of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott on Twitter after Sunday’s Line of Duty episode, which finally revealed to viewers which corrupt copper was behind ‘H’ the whole time (spoiler alert: it was Ian Buckells).

In a two-minute summary of series six, Kieran Hodgson – a comedian who’s gained a following over lockdown with his impressions of the likes of Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page – showed off his mimicking skills with scarily accurate parodies of Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) and even Philip Osbourne (Owen Teale), as well as the main AC-12 trio.

“Terry Boyle, I’m arresting you for the murder of Gail Vella – you do not have to say anything but whatever you do say, I will still look miserable,” he says as Davidson in Macdonald’s Glaswegian accent, before dropping several parodies of Ted Hastings sayings: “Abraham and Joan and the Great Big Whale, we have to get that interview Steve, we are so close now.”

Hodgson also delivers an excellent impression of the passive aggressive Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), proving to be just as irritatingly obstructive as the original character. “I’ll be taking over, largely because it’s fun to annoy you,” his version of Carmichael tells an imaginary Hastings.

Kempner also whipped out his stellar Arnott and Hastings impressions for a Line of Duty parody in which the AC-12 officers take on a new investigation: uncovering the ‘bent copper’ who stole Steve’s parking space.

When Arnott mistakenly refers to Hastings as Basingstoke after mixing up the two towns, Hastings replies: “It’s basic geography Steve. Basingstoke is the one off the M3, Hastings is the one that’s about an hour from Eastbourne. It’s lovely this time of year, it’s just off the coast, you should go.”

Line of Duty finally revealed the identity of ‘H’ or ‘The Fourth Man’ during Sunday night’s finale, with Jed Mercurio explaining the next day that he chose Buckells as he wanted “someone who’d been in season one – someone who’d been there the whole time”.

While the BBC is yet to announce whether the drama will return for a seventh series, the broadcaster’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore recently said that she’s “looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next”.