According to the BBC, the skit will see Dermot O’Leary visiting small businesses to see what they are doing to raise money for the charity – with the staff of Michael & Eagle lettings agency up first on his list.

Jamie Demetriou is returning as Stath Charalambos for a special Red Nose Day sketch to help raise funds for Comic Relief.

Stath's only fundraising idea is to take Dermot on a sponsored tour of a rented flat, but he does also showcase a brand new song he has written for Comic Relief – titled 'Comic Release' – which stars his sister Sophie (Natasia Demetriou), Katia (Ellie White) and Al (Al Roberts) in addition to some as-yet-unannounced special guest artists.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A statement from Demetriou in character as Stath reads: "I couldn’t feel more pleasant to have met Dernot O’Really in 2023 for Comic Release. His clothes fit on his body perfectly. Thank you X Factor."

It is the latest sketch to be announced for Comic Relief and follows confirmation that Kylie Minogue will be joining the cast of Ghosts for another segment of the popular BBC One sitcom

Read more:

This year's Red Nose Day – which is hosted by David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu – will also feature a Blackadder sketch with Tony Robinson and parodies of both Love Island and The Traitors.

Stath Lets Flats ran for three acclaimed seasons on Channel 4 between 2018 and 2021 and won a number of accolades including three gongs at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards – Best Scripted Comedy, Best Male Comedy Performance and Best Writer: Comedy.

More like this

Red Nose Day airs on BBC One at 7pm on Friday 17th March. Stath Lets Flats is available to stream on All4.

To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.