The much-anticipated evening of entertainment, which sees showbiz talent join forces to raise money for Comic Relief , is showing off a brand new look for this year, as well as a raft of hosting talent sure to make viewers all the more excited.

For the very first time, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett (who is currently hosting The Masked Singer) will host the Red Nose Day night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant.

Returning to screens live on BBC One on Friday 17th March, they will be joined by a host of stars and supporters to bring viewers an unmissable evening of comedy, live music, exclusive prizes, and plenty of surprises.

Richard Davenport/Comic Relief

It has also been revealed that global superstar and singing sensation, Kylie Minogue, will feature in a one-off special of beloved BBC sitcom Ghosts. A hilarious parody of Love Island will also air on the evening of Red Nose Day and see a very unexpected contestant looking for love.

This Red Nose Day will also see some of the nation’s favourite famous faces put their willpower and determination to the test in a bid to raise money for Comic Relief.

Gethin Jones will be making a special announcement on BBC’s Morning Live today and three celebrity pals will be heading somewhere very cold for a snowy challenge.

Greg James supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the latest Nose, this year being provided by Amazon. Jake Turney/Comic Relief

As well as a host of new sketches and challenges to look forward to, a brand new magically transforming Red Nose has also been created by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive, the creative genius behind Apple’s most sought-after products.

Jony Ive said: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

Made almost entirely from plant-based materials, the Red Nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent and springs into a honeycomb-paper sphere. It is now available to buy on Amazon, the new home of the Red Nose.

It marks the most dramatic makeover since Comic Relief's famous round icon debuted in 1988.

To celebrate this new chapter for the Red Nose, Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry – the co-founders of Comic Relief – have teamed up with Diane Morgan on a new film to proudly present the new look of the Red Nose. You can watch it below.

Sue Perkins and Richard Curtis are also confirmed to host Red Nose Day panel events at Just for Laughs London Comedy Festival, with much more to be announced over the coming weeks.

Money raised from this year's events will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty.

Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on Friday 17th March.

