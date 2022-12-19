Hosting once again is comedian Joel Dommett, who'll be welcoming Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall back to The Masked Singer panel for season 4.

ITV1's The Masked Singer is back for its fourth season in the New Year, with 12 celebrities donning ridiculous outfits and taking to the stage to show off their singing skills.

This time round, the UK show will introduce its first double act – Cat & Mouse – who'll be performing a series of duets whilst the panel and those watching at home try to identify the duo behind the disguise.

Last year, international superstar Natalie Imbruglia was crowned the season 3 winner, making it to the final as Panda before behind unmasked, while Mark Feehily (Robobunny) and Charlotte Church (Mushroom) were runner-ups, but who is competing on this year's season?

Here's everything you need to know about the characters and costumes taking part in The Masked Singer season 4.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fawn

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Fawn will be bounding onto the Masked Singer stage this year, but let's hope they're not a deer in headlights on New Year's Day.

Jacket Potato

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

They're ready to foil their competitors' chances of winning – Jacket Potato will be bringing their buttery vocals to The Masked Singer.

Piece of Cake

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Piece of Cake is rising to the occasion on New Year's Day, but will they be a Masked Singer showstopper?

Pigeon

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Will their vocals make you shake your tail feather? Pigeon will be flying onto The Masked Singer stage in January.

Rhino

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Rhino is set to storm on to The Masked Singer in 2023, with the country-themed contestant heading horn first into the competition.

Rubbish

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

They may be made of garbage but they're hoping they don't live up to their name on The Masked Singer – it's Rubbish.

Cat & Mouse

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The first duo on The Masked Singer UK, Cat & Mouse are feline good about their chances in the competition.

Ghost

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Bringing Halloween into the New Year, Ghost is hoping to give a scarily good performance on The Masked Singer.

Jellyfish

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

They love a good sting-a-long – it's Jellyfish!

Knitting

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Knitting will be swapping the yarn and needles for a microphone on The Masked Singer this year.

Otter

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

They're hoping to blow the rest of the contestants out of the water – it's Otter!

Phoenix

©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Phoenix is hoping to rise from the ashes on New Year's Day and impress the panel with their fiery vocals.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.