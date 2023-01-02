Hoping to impress with their vocal skills while keeping their identity under wraps was Knitting , Jellyfish , Otter , Ghost , Phoenix and the singing competition's first double act Cat & Mouse .

ITV's The Masked Singer returned to our screens on New Year's Day, with the first six contestants in the line-up taking to the stage.

One by one, each contestant performed as the judging panel, including Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, tried their hardest to guess who was behind the masks.

As usual, host Joel Dommett was back to present the series and share clues with viewers - not that this made the guessing any easier.

And at the end of the episode, one celebrity was unmasked.

So, who left The Masked Singer?

Here's everything you need to need to know about the first unmasked celebrity.

Who left The Masked Singer 2023?

Ghost - Chris Kamara

The Masked Singer's Ghost. ITV

Football pundit and presenter Chris Kamara was the first celebrity to be unmasked on season 4 as the show's Ghost.

Talking about taking part in the contest, Kammy said: “My grandkids, we'll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show. They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!”

When listing the stars that Kammy’s duetted with, Rita asked if they would duet together one day, to which Kammy replied: “I’d love that!”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITX on Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

