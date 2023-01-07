On New Year's Day, the first set of Masked Singer contestants took to the stage and performed for the first time, as judges Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross , Rita Ora , and Mo Gilligan got to work with trying to guess which celebrity is behind the masks.

The Masked Singer is back for season 4, with a new batch of contestants singing their hearts out while wearing some pretty bizarre costumes.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ghost, who was unmasked and revealed to be football pundit Chris Kamara.

This Saturday, 7th January, the second set of contestants will make their debut. One of those characters is Pigeon.

But, will their performance fly?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Masked Singer's pigeon.

Who is Pigeon? Clues, guesses, and songs

Pigeon is one of the characters on season 4 of The Masked Singer.

Once they've performed for the first time, we'll update you right here with all the latest clues, guesses and songs, as we try to identify who's behind the mask.

Pigeon will go head-to-head with Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Rhino and Rubbish. At the end of the episode at least one contestant will be unmasked and eliminated.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1.

The next episode will take place on Saturday, 7th January at 7pm, and will see the second set of contestants performing.

Viewers can also catch up on ITVX at a later date.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturdays.

