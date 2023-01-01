On Sunday, 1st January, the eccentric singing competition will return, with Joel Dommet back as the show's host and Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross , Rita Ora , and Mo Gilligan on the detective panel.

ITV1 are kicking off the New Year with a brand new season of The Masked Singer .

For the first episode, six of The Masked Singer contestants will take to their stage and perform for the first time.

At the end of the episode, one contestant will be eliminated and their true identity will be revealed.

This year, The Masked Singer welcomes their very first double act, Cat & Mouse.

Read on for everything we know so far about them.

Who are Cat & Mouse? Clues, guesses, and songs

They're feline good, it's Cat & Mouse.

The duo will compete against Jellyfish, Phoenix, Knitting, Ghost, and Otter during the first episode, after which we'll be sharing all the latest clues, guesses and theories on them right here.

Keep your eyes peeled!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer starts on ITV1 on New Year's Day at 6:30pm.

Episodes will air weekly, with the next instalment taking place on Saturday 7th January. It will see the second set of contestants: Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Rhino, Rubbish and Pigeon performing for the first time.

If you're not able to tune in on the night, episodes will also be available to stream on ITVX.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to theRadio Times View From My Sofa podcast.