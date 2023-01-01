On Sunday, 1st January, the first set of The Masked Singer contestants will take to the stage for their debut perform.

ITV's The Masked Singer is back for another season, with 12 new contestants ready to show off their singing skills while keeping their true identity under wraps.

They'll be hoping to impress the judging panel, including Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan, who returns to the panel after Peter Crouch filled in for him on the second season of The Masked Dancer earlier this year.

One of the contestants performing on New Year's Day is Jellyfish.

Jellyfish will compete against Phoenix, Knitting, Ghost, Otter and double act Cat & Mouse as all contestants perform for the first time. At the end of the episode, one celebrity will be unmasked.

As the series continues, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest clues and guesses for Jellyfish.

In the meantime, read on for everything we know so far.

Who is Jellyfish? Clues, guesses, and songs

As Jellyfish is yet to perform, we don't know much about the contestant, but we do know that "they only sing when they're stinging."

According to Rita Ora, the standard of contestants this year is the highest she's ever seen.

"Well, I say this every time, but I really feel like it’s next level this year. There's a specific two that I feel are just mind-blowing. And there are some real singers in the mix," she said ahead of season 4.

Could Jellyfish be one of these contestants?

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more about Jellyfish.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

Season 4 of The Masked Singer starts on ITV1 and ITVX on New Year's Day at 6:30pm.

From then, episodes will air weekly with the next instalment airing on Saturday 7th January.

It will see the second set of contestants: Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Rhino, Rubbish and Pigeon taking to the stage for their first performance.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to theRadio Times View From My Sofa podcast.