One of those characters is Piece of Cake, who hopes to put on a show stopping performance while keeping their true identity a secret.

ITV's The Masked Singer returns this weekend, with the second set of contestants in the line-up taking to the stage for the first time.

Joel Dommett will be back to present, while Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan will return to their detective duties as judges.

Season 4 made its comeback on New Year's Day and saw the first six contestants performing. At the end of the episode, one celebrity was unmasked as they became the first character to leave the show.

Read on for everything you need to know about Piece of Cake, including which Masked Singer contestants they'll be competing against.

Who is Piece of Cake? Clues, guesses, and songs

Piece of Cake is set to serve up a sweet performance this weekend.

They'll compete against the likes of Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino, and Rubbish.

We'll be keeping you updated right here with all the clues, songs, and guesses surrounding their identity.

Watch this space!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVx.

The second episode will take place on Saturday 7th January at 7pm.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.