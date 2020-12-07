She'll be swapping interviewing people for trying to guess who is behind the masks and costumes of this year's The Masked Singer contestants.

So does she have what it takes? Or will her fellow panellists Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora have better detective skills than her?

Here's everything you need to know Davina, from when she started out in the TV industry to some of her more recent work.

Who is Davina McCall?

The Masked Singer Davina McCall ITV

Age: 53

Twitter: @ThisisDavina

Instagram: @davinamccall

Now an iconic fixture on our TV screens, Davina McCall first started her presenting career in the early '90s on MTV Europe and ITV game show God's Gift. However, it was Big Brother that made Davina McCall a household name when she hosted the first series in 2001, and she became the face of the series until it moved to Channel 5 in 2010. She also hosted Celebrity Big Brother and two series of Big Brother's Big Mouth.

While fronting Big Brother McCall also a regular presenter on the annual Comic Relief telethon, as well as talent shows Got To Dance, Fame Academy and Popstars: The Rivals.

What did Davina McCall do after Big Brother?

Davina McCall on The 100K Drop (Channel 4)

McCall may not be the face of Big Brother anymore, but that certainly hasn't stopped her from being busy. She hosted both The Million Pound Drop and the recently axed The 100k Drop, reality series The Jump and charity telethon Stand Up to Cancer.

She continues to host Long Lost Family for ITV, and occasionally guest-presents This Morning.

What has Davina McCall said about The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer season 2 contestants

Davina is excited to return to the ITV show, and couldn't be happier with the new addition of comedian Mo Gilligan.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show, she said: "I love Mo. You make me laugh. When you start laughing, I laugh. You preempt all your stories with a laugh. I love it, I just love being around you, you laugh non-stop.”

Davina's decision to sign up for the show was a "no brainer".

"I fell in love with the costumes. The celebrities loved being anonymous and going out there as anyone they wanted to be. It's an opportunity to reinvent yourself," she previously told BBC News.

In an interview with the Daily Express, McCall went on to talk about the dynamic between she and her series one co-hosts.

She said: "Jonathan [Ross] and I have known each other via work for years. I didn’t know Rita [Ora] and I fell in love with her. She is so funny, very loveable. She has so many funny idiosyncrasies. She says the funniest things."

McCall added: "Ken [Jeong] was brilliant to have there as he is a seasoned pro and has already done two series of the show, it made us feel like we were in safe hands. He was one that told me that people in the USA fake their voices to catch you off guard, which I quickly caught onto."

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, December 26th at 7pm.