On Sunday, 1st January, Ghost will make their Masked Singer debut as they take on Jellyfish, Phoenix, Knitting, Otter and Cat & Mouse.

The Masked Singer is back for a brand new season this January, with the first set of contestants performing.

They'll have to nail their performance and keep their true identity secret from the judging panel, including Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan if they want to progress to the next week.

At the end of the episode, one contestant will be unmasked and the celebrity behind the mask will be revealed.

So, does Ghost have what it takes to win over the judges and us at home.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Masked Singer's Ghost.

Who is Ghost? Clues, guesses, and songs

Ghouls just want to have fun - It's Ghost!

We're still waiting for Ghost to perform, but once they do, we'll keep you updated right here with all the clues, guesses and songs to help us suss out their true identity.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer season 4 starts on ITV1 on Sunday 1st January at 6:30pm.

Episodes will air weekly, with the next episode taking place on Saturday 7th January. It will see the second set of contestants Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Rhino, Rubbish and Pigeon performing for the first time.

Over the next two months, the contestants will battle it out in a bid to be crowned The Masked Singer season 4 champion. They'll follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Natalie Imbruglia, who took part as the loveable Panda.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

