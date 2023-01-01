Kicking off on Sunday 1st January, season 4 will see 12 new The Masked Singer contestants performing hits while trying to keep their true identity from the viewers and celebrity panelists - Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross , Rita Ora , and Mo Gilligan , who returns following a brief break from The Masked Dancer season 2.

ITV's The Masked Singer is back to grace our screens with all its wildness this January.

As usual, Joel Dommett will be back to host the eccentric competition, sharing clues (and red herrings) along the way to help us work out who's hiding behind the mask.

Making their debut performance on New Year's Day is Knitting, who will be swapping the needles for the mic.

But, will they be able to win over the judges or will they stitch up their first song?

Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer's Knitting.

Who is Knitting? Clues, guesses, and songs

Knitting will be hoping to impress the judges when they take to the stage on Sunday 1st January.

They'll compete against Jellyfish, Phoenix, Ghost, Otter and double act Cat & Mouse.

At the end of the episode, one contestant will be unmasked.

We'll keep you updated right here with the latest songs, clues and guesses for Knitting once they've performed.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

Season 4 of The Masked Singer starts on ITV1 and ITVX on New Year's Day at 6:30pm.

The next episode will follow on Saturday 7th January, and will see Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Rhino, Rubbish and Pigeon performing for the first time.

The contestants will be hoping to follow in Natalie Imbruglia's footsteps, after singer won last year as the show's Panda.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

