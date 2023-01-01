On Sunday, 1st January, Joel Dommett will return host the ITV1 show while, Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross , Rita Ora , and Mo Gilligan will reprise their roles as detectives, trying their hardest to work out which celebrities are hiding behind the masks of the Masked Singer contestants.

It's time to see a new batch of celebrities singing while dressed in bizarre costumes, as The Masked Singer is back for season 4.

Hoping to impress is Otter, who'll compete against Jellyfish, Phoenix, Knitting, Ghost and Cat & Mouse.

But will they have what it takes to be crowned this year's champ?

Read on for everything we know so far about Otter - one of The Masked Singer season 4 contestants.

Who is Otter? Clues, guesses, and songs

Otter hopes to blow the rest of The Masked Singer contestants out of the water when they take to the stage, after which we'll update you with all their latest songs, clues, guesses and theories.

Watch this space!

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer airs weekly on ITV1 and can also be streamed on ITVX.

Season 4 will start on Sunday, 1st January at 6:30pm, with the second episode following on Saturday 7th January.

