The eccentric singing competition returns to ITV1 on 1st January, with the first six Masked Singer contestants taking to the stage.

What better way to start the New Year than with a brand new season of The Masked Singer .

One of the characters showing off their vocal skills this Sunday is Phoenix.

The singing bird will compete against the likes of Jellyfish, Knitting, Ghost, Otter and the show's double act Cat & Mouse.

But, will they be able to rise to the occasion, while keeping their identity under wraps?

Read on for everything we know so far about The Masked Singer's Phoenix.

Who is Phoenix? Clues, guesses, and songs

Phoenix plans to rise from the ashes when they perform on Sunday 1st January.

Once they've sang their first song, we'll keep you updated right here with all the clues.

One thing we do know, however, is that one of the show's panelists Jonathan is quite a fan of Phoenix.

Ahead of season 4, Jonathan Ross, admitted he'd like the rest of the world to be more like the outlandish singing competition.

Asked if he plans to outdo the other judges with his style, he said: "This is why I'm a natural fit for the Masked Singer. I dress like the characters do on stage, in my real life. I mean, I find the real world very disappointing.

"I was saying to someone earlier, I want to leave the studio and actually find talking pigeons. I'd like to bump into a phoenix, and maybe the rubbish bin could talk back to me. I would like the world to be more like the Masked Singer actually is. I think I present that in my daily dress sense."

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 on Sunday 1st January at 6:30pm.

Episodes will air weekly with the next instalment airing on Saturday 7th January, and will see the second set of contestants performing for the first time.

Season 4 will see Joel Dommett returning to host the wild singing competition, while Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan will be back on the panel, trying their best to guess which celebrities are hiding behind the masks.

The Masked Singer airs on New Year's Day at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

