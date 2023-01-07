These 12 larger-than-life characters will be hoping to win over panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora with their vocal talents, while dropping some cryptic clues about their identities so that the judges - and the viewers at home - can attempt to work out who is hiding behind the mask.

Everyone’s favourite musical guessing game The Masked Singer is back for a brand new season, bringing with it a fresh line-up of outrageously disguised celebrities.

After the first six Masked Singer contestants of season 4 made their debut during episode 1, which aired on New Year’s Day, another set of contestants will be taking to the stage on Saturday (January 7th) evening for our entertainment.

Among them will be Fawn, a deer-lightful character who’ll be going up against the likes of Jacket Potato, Piece of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino and Rubbish (as if you needed further proof that The Masked Singer is one of the most bizarre shows on the airwaves right now…)

Will Fawn leave the panel, ahem, fawning over their musical abilities? Or will this Masked Singer contestant be a deer in the headlights when it comes to their big performance?

Here’s everything we know so far about this elusive character…

Who is Fawn? Clues, guesses and songs

The cast of The Masked Singer season 4. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

Every year, the true identities of the new Masked Singer contestants are a closely guarded secret, and the show releases very few clues before each season kicks off.

It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve been given very few hints so far about the star that’s hiding behind Fawn’s deer-inspired costume - all we have to go off is that, according to ITV, this contestant was “Fawn to be wild”. Could this star have a link to the natural world - perhaps they’ve appeared on a wildlife show - or is that just a classic Masked Singer red herring?

We’ll receive our first set of clues about Fawn when the character sings their first song on Saturday night, and we’ll keep you updated with all the latest theories.

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The second episode of The Masked Singer’s fourth season is set to kick off at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 7th January.

Once all six singing hopefuls have performed, it’ll be up to the panel to do their best to work out who’s hiding behind each costume. Then, one of the contestants will be unmasked.

Last week, the first star to leave the competition was sports pundit and TV presenter Chris Kamara, who’d donned a spooky get-up to perform as Ghost.

The Masked Singer airs on 7th January at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

