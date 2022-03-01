The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming BBC One comedy-drama This is Going to Hurt , is best known for playing Big Mandy on This Country from 2017 until 2020, when the show came to an end.

This Country's Ashley McGuire has said that she would return as Big Mandy if Daisy May and Charlie Cooper brought back the BBC Three sitcom, however some shows "do end for a reason".

When asked whether she would reprise the role of Mandy if the comedy were ever to return, McGuire told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "Well, I think it's a very 21st century thing of things going on forever and ever. And they shouldn't.

"And I loved the fact that Daisy and Charlie recognised when it was time. So I'm assuming that they would be just as discerning in terms of bringing it back. And if that was the case and if it was right, yeah, why not?"

McGuire continued: "She's a gift of a role Big Mandy. You know, I'm still recognised all the time for her in the street and whatnot – It's mortifying.

"But, yeah, I think things do end for a reason and should end. You know, you watch some things really fizzle out because the writers just don't know when to end it. Or, you know, the network or whoever it is, wants to keep something going because it's been a success," she added. "And I yeah, like I say, I just love the fact that they said, that's enough. So we'll see."

McGuire, who has appeared in It's A Sin, EastEnders, Small Axe and Wanderlust, plays hospital consultant Miss Houghton in This is Going to Hurt – the BBC's adaptation of Adam Kay's best-selling book of the same name.

