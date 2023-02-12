While fans are still unsure about the identities of finalists Rhino and Fawn , RadioTimes.com readers are convinced that Phoenix 's feathers are disguising a certain Time Lord.

The semi-final of The Masked Singer 's fourth season aired last night and after another double elimination – which saw Amber Riley and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora unmasked as Jellyfish and Jacket Potato – we were left with just three remaining celebrity contestants.

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive poll, two-thirds of Masked Singer fans guessed that the famous face hiding behind Phoenix is Doctor Who's David Tennant.

Voting in yesterday's poll, 62 per cent of viewers chose the Litvinenko star, while 21.1 per cent were convinced that Phoenix is actually Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans.

Meanwhile, 8.8 per cent voted for Detectorists' Mackenzie Crook, closely followed by Take That's Gary Barlow with 7.5 per cent.

Over the last few weeks, the costumed character has dropped a number of hints suggesting they could be a former Doctor Who star, including being adept at reinventing themselves, having been "born anew" and "reincarnated".

Phoenix also hinted at having theatre experience – "treading the boards" – and dancing to Bros' 'When Will I Be Famous' while referencing time travel during a VT.

The Masked Singer panel have floated Tennant's name alongside a host of other celebs: YouTuber Joe Sugg, actor Nicholas Hoult, Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and EastEnders' Sid Owen.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson was also a name thrown into the mix by viewers.

So far this season, we've seen the show uncover Glee's Amber Riley (Jellyfish), This Country's Daisy May Cooper (Otter) and comedian Katherine Ryan (Pigeon), among others.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV.

