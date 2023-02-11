"Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend's show," said a spokesperson for the ITV show. "We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend."

Siva Kaneswaran will not be taking part in this week's episode of Dancing on Ice .

Naturally, The Wanted singer was extremely disappointed that he's not able to compete after being advised to rest up by the show's medical professionals.

"I'm gutted that I won't be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven't been able to shake, so I need to rest and get myself better," he said.

"Good luck to all the contestants this weekend - I'm looking forward to watching everyone's performances."

Siva Kaneswaran Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson impressed last Sunday with a score of 32.5 for her samba, and reality star Joey Essex wowed with his pasodoble, picking up 30.5 from the judges.

But the same couldn't be said for former Love Island contestant Ekin-Su and ex-EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, who wound up in the dance-off.

Ekin-Su, who was eliminated, said that she had given "everything" during her time on the show and had fallen "in love with the ice".

