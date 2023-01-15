The Vivienne explained that skating in full drag has proved to be an advantage on the injury front, revealing that she doesn't "feel a thing" due to the padding.

Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is swapping the heels for skates this year on Dancing on Ice and while she's already taken a few tumbles, it turns out being in drag comes in handy in the accident department.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the drag queen – who is partnered up with professional Colin Grafton – said that she realised her hip pads provided protection after falling down in rehearsal.

"Maybe one advantage is the hip pads because I've got three inches of foam on either side of me. So I had a little fall and Colin was like, 'Oh my God, are you OK?' and I was like, 'I didn't feel a thing.'"

She continued: "That was great and I've got a crash helmet on," pointing to her wig.

However, The Vivienne added that skating in drag may not be without its difficulties on Sunday night.

"That's all good but until we start doing it in the live shows, this could be a huge hindrance. So maybe after Week 1, we're going to learn things and then maybe the hair needs to be small. It's all a learning curve."

The Drag Race star will be making her skating debut this season alongside soap star Patsy Palmer, gymnast Nile Wilson, footballer John Fashanu and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (who recently revealed that her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti wants to do the show next year).

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 6:30pm on Sunday 15th January 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

