The couple met while competing on juggernaut reality show Love Island , ultimately winning the 2022 edition, with their romantic relationship continuing to this day.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has said her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti would "love" to take part in ITV's Dancing on Ice , ahead of her own debut on the competition series this weekend.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the Dancing on Ice launch, Ekin-Su revealed that Davide has been "really supportive" since she started on her journey with the show.

"Some days I'll come home and I'll be like, 'I'm so tired', and he'll be like 'Baby, come on, you have to have energy tomorrow. You've got Dancing on Ice, you've got a good partner,'" she said. "I'm like, 'Where have you come from?' He's so supportive."

When asked whether she could convince Davide to take part in Dancing on Ice himself, Ekin-Su instantly said "He's going to", with her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield joking that it sounded like he had no choice.

Ekin-Su added: "He would love to. He would love to do it this year actually, but everything happens for a reason. But I could see him on it, 100 per cent. And I'll be rooting for him because I've been through it myself."

A new series of Love Island is about to get underway, with the action moving from Spain to a brand new villa in South Africa, where the 2023 line-up will all be looking for that special someone.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 6:30pm on Sunday 15th January 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

