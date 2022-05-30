Who is Davide Sanclimenti? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant

The first handful of islanders have now been announced, including self-proclaimed Italian Stallion Davide!

With just a week to go before the Love Island villa opens its doors once again, it's time for the Love Island 2022 line-up to be officially confirmed!

Originally from Italy, the 27-year-old is looking for a soulmate from what Iain Stirling has described as the sexiest season yet – but who Davide?

Here's everything you need to know about business owner Davide Sanclimenti.

Davide Sanclimenti - Key facts

Age: 27

Job: Business Owner

From: Rome, Italy (lives in Manchester)

Instagram: @davidesancli

Why did Davide Sanclimenti want to take part in Love Island?

On why he wants to enter the Love Island villa this year, David said that he thinks it's going to be "so much fun".

"I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the Villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy," he said.

"I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it."

What is Davide Sanclimenti looking for in a partner?

As for what he's looking for from Love Island 2022, David has said that he wants to find the one.

"I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family," he said.

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Love Island begins airing on Monday 6th June – so there's only a week left to find out whether the islanders are each other's types on paper.

This year, there have been some changes to the show. As well as a brand new villa – that still has a fire pit, so no need to panic – the Love Island duty of care protocol has been updated with inclusion training.