However, Laura Whitmore has revealed that the classic twist has been axed from the show as the winners won't be given the option.

With Love Island 's 2022 final currently airing on ITV2, fans have been waiting all day to find out which couple will be declared the winners and more importantly, whether one of them will split the prize money or steal it for themselves as per final tradition.

Opening tonight's show, Whitmore said: "The winning couple will split a huge £50,000. And, this year, we are not even asking them to choose between love or money."

Dami and Indiyah ahead of the Love Island 2022 final ITV

The big prize money twist was introduced in the very first season of Love Island – however, none of the winning couples have chosen to steal the money.

Once the winner is announced, in previous years, the couple have chosen from two envelopes, with one containing the £50,000 prize and another being completely empty.

The contestant with the £50,000 was then asked whether they would share the money with their beau or keep it for themselves.

Love Island's live show is currently underway, with Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack hoping to take home that big prize.

