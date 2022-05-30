The latest name to be confirmed is hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, who is hoping to bring "a lot of flavour and vibrancy" to the Love Island villa. She joins Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne and microbiologist Dami Hope .

The temperature is rising, which can only mean Love Island is approaching. ITV has begun announcing the Love Island 2022 line-up after keeping things under wraps for the past few months.

So, want to know who is Indiyah Polack and what she hopes to bring to this year's season of love? Keep reading.

Indiyah Polack - Key facts

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Hotel waitress

Instagram: Indiyah doesn't appear to have Instagram yet

Why did Indiyah Polack want to take part in Love Island?

When asked why now was the right time to enter the villa, Indiyah explained: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly."

She added that she'd been "single for some time".

"I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that," she continued. "Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

What is Indiyah Polack looking for in a partner?

Indiyah said that she's "quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend." In terms of what she's looking for, the hotel waitress is after "a real connection".

She described her dating history as "random" explaining that everyone she'd dated was "quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same."

An open mind is always helpful when going into the villa, and could make it easier for Indiyah to find her type on paper – even if that type isn't exactly defined.

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Not long to go now before everyone's favourite dating show returns. The series will land on Monday 6th June, introducing viewers to a brand new villa which could be the setting of the sexiest season yet, according to narrator Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.