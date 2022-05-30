One contestant stepping foot in the Love Island villa this year will be Dami Hope.

We don't have too long to wait until Love Island 2022 arrives, and the contestants are coming in thick and fast.

The singleton was rumoured to be heading into the Majorcan villa over the weekend and now ITV has finally confirmed that he has joined the 2022 line-up.

But what is he looking for in a partner and will he manage to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court?

With Love Island returning in June this year, here’s everything you need to know about Dami Hope.

Dami Hope - Key facts

Age: 26

Job: Senior microbiologist

Instagram: @damihope

Why did Dami Hope want to take part in Love Island?

Speaking about why he wanted to take part in Love Island, Hope said: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences."

He added: "Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.

Talking about what he’s going to bring to the villa, he added: “Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!”

What is Dami Hope looking for in a partner?

Dami hasn't revealed what he's looking for in a partner just yet, but he has said he's a catch.

“When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first," he explained.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Love Island 2022 will kick off on Monday 6th June 2022.

Airing on ITV2, the first episode will kick off at 9pm.

Tweeting the news about Love Island's return, the official account wrote: "Here’s your first hot date of the summer,’ the tweet read. ‘#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!"

A trailer for the new season was previously unveiled, which took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at rival dating shows like Davina McCall’s Language of Love and First Dates.

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year.