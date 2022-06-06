Summer officially begins on Monday (6th June), and fans will soon be able to watch a fresh line-up of singletons heading into the new Love Island villa to begin their quest for love.

Love Island 2022 is finally almost upon us!

From the show's first ever deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri and Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen to Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, it looks to be an interesting line-up indeed!

Waitress Indiyah Polack, masters student Liam Llewellyn and microbiologist Dami Hope are among the ITV dating show's other cast members.

But there's a big twist: instead of the contestants picking their first partners as they typically have done in previous years, this year fans have had the power to choose.

Viewers were able to vote for which guy they want to see paired with which girl in the first coupling-up of the season, and the results will be unveiled during the launch show tonight (6th June 2022)!

So, when will you be able to find out who's been paired with who? Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2022's start time.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time is Love Island 2022 on tonight?

There isn't long to wait at all: Love Island kicks off on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2!

The hotly-anticipated dating show will then air every night – except Saturdays – from then on at 9pm on the channel. Episodes will also become available shortly after they've aired on ITV Hub.

On Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

How long is Love Island tonight?

Laura Whitmore ITV

The first Love Island 2022 episode will be a bumper one, starting at 9pm and airing until 10:35pm.

This runtime is slightly longer than an average Love Island episode, which usually lasts for an hour.

We can't wait!

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.