Who left Love Island 2022? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

One thing we haven't seen so far, however, is a dumping. The sudden and unexpected departure of Liam Llewellyn on Friday meant that a previously planned dumping was put on hold, with the two girls left without a partner following the recoupling told that "Good things come to those who wait."

The first week of the latest season of Love Island is coming to a close, and the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up have already been up to all sorts in the villa.

With things beginning to heat up though, it won't take too long until we do see some contestants told to pack their bags and head home – and we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest developments on that front here.

Read on for everything you need to know about who has departed the villa so far.

Who left Love Island 2022?

Liam Llewellyn – QUIT in episode 5

©ITV

Liam surprisingly became the first contestant to leave the villa this year after he announced he was quitting the show just a few days into the new season. The Welsh student – who was single in the villa at the time of his departure – delivered the news to his fellow islanders after gathering them around the firepit.

Revealing the reasons for his sudden departure, he explained that he hadn't felt like he'd been his 100 percent self in the villa and would be leaving as a result.

