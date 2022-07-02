After plenty of speculation, it's now been confirmed that half of the Love Island contestants are being sent to a second villa – and for the first time since 2019 it will be the girls who make the trip while the boys stay in the original villa.

It wouldn't be Love Island without Casa Amor – and the famous twist is finally here for 2022.

Of course, waiting for them there will be six brand new boys, and ITV has now revealed the identity of those arrivals – including the son of former BoyZone member Ronan Keating.

And as usual, it's not just those heading to Casa Amor who risk having their heads turned, with six new bombshells set to arrive in the main villa as well, teased towards the end of Friday (1st July) night's episode.

Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor contestants...

Deji Adeniyi

ITV

Age: 25

Job: Accounts Manager

From: Bedford

Instagram: @deji.adeniyi

Asked why he decided to sign up for the ITV2 dating show, Deji said: "The reason why is that my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!"

Josh Samuel Le Grove

ITV

Age: 22

Job: Model

From: Essex

Josh said he decided to join the series because he's "always been single" and is looking for "someone who can stick up for themselves and hold their own."

Asked what he'll bring to the villa, he said: "I think I’ll bring a lot of energy, hopefully some good chat and maybe a little bit of trouble but we’ll see!"

Jack Keating

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Social Media Marketing

From: Dublin

Instagram: @jackkeating11

On joining the series, Jack said: "I’ve been single for a long time, probably 4 or 5 years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens."

Jack is the son of singer Ronan Keating – and he says his Dad is "buzzing" for him. "Me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates," he said.

George Tasker

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Labourer

From: Cotswolds

Instagram: @georgetasker_

Speaking ahead of joining the show, George revealed that "I definitely fall in love quickly" and said that he'd earned a lot from his last relationship.

"I’ve been single now for three years," he said. "I had a relationship with a girl from Australia - my only girlfriend. It was a long distance relationship so 10,000 miles apart for almost three years. I’m a lot more mature now and I know what I want in a relationship."

Samuel Agbiji

ITV

Age: 22

Job: Model

From: Manchester

Instagram: @samuelagbiji

Samuel has said that he's been in love before – but although he took a long time to heal from that, he's ready to consider another serious relationship.

"I feel like I’m at the stage where I’m happy by myself but I’m ready to pursue a connection with someone again and see where that will take me," he said.

Billy Brown

ITV

Age: 23

Job: Roofing Company Director

From: Surrey

Instagram: @samuelagbiji

Billy has had two girlfriends before and is hoping to find "the lucky third one."

He says the he most romantic thing he's ever done is asking a girl out with candles. "I laid out across the garden ‘will you be my girlfriend?’ in candles," he said. "I got her to look out the window and see it on the grass. It took an hour to set up! She said yes - of course!"

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.