Since season 3, the islanders have been split up for a number of days with one group going off to another villa while six new boys and girls join the show.

Whenever Love Island starts, we can't wait to see who is in the line-up and watch the couples crack on, but perhaps the biggest and best moment of the whole show is Casa Amor.

The twist has been known to cause a lot of drama over the years, with islanders returning to main villa with a brand new partner (ahem Michael, Josh, the list goes on...)

With some of the Love Island 2022 line-up beginning to settle down with their current partners, it's expected that Casa Amor could really turn things upside down this year.

So, when will Casa Amor 2022 take place? And how long is it expected to last for?

Here's everything we know so far!

When will Casa Amor 2022 start?

An exact start date for Casa Amor hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's been reported that the infamous twist will return on Monday, 4th July.

"Just when the Islanders start to get comfortable in their couples, they are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart," a source told The Sun.

"This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned."

An ITV spokesperson told Metro that this date is "purely speculation" however.

Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill in Love Island 2022 ITV

Based on previous years, we can make some educated guesses on when Casa Amor is likely to kick off in 2022. It usually takes place around the fourth week of the show.

It was introduced on day 28 in series 5, and day 29 in series 7. If season 8 follows in the same pattern, this could mean that it could start around the 3rd or 4th July, which is just around the corner!

What is Casa Amor?

The Love Island girls receive a postcard from Casa Amor ITV

In Spanish, Casa Amor means Love House, and while you could say love does happen here, it's also the cause of a lot of drama.

Introduced in 2017, the twist sees the contestants split into boys and girls, with one group sent to a new villa.

Each house is then joined by a new batch of singles, and the islanders will get to decide if they want to leave their original partner for someone new. The issue is, their other half won't know whether they've chosen to stick or split until they're reunited in the main villa. Cue lots of fireworks!

How long does Casa Amor last?

Casa Amor usually lasts around three to four days, with the girls and boys getting to know their new islanders while away from their original partners.

They then get to decide if they'd like to stick with their partner or recouple with one of the Casa Amor bombshells, after which all islanders are reunited.

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub every day except Saturdays. Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

